Kopitar provided an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Kopitar waited quite awhile to extend his point streak to four games. He set up Alex Iafallo for the empty-net goal in the third period. Kopitar's excellent year sees him at 27 points (10 goals, 17 helpers) in 25 contests. He's on pace for his third 80-point campaign.