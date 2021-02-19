Kopitar supplied an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar set up linemate Dustin Brown for the opening tally. In the shootout, Kopitar had one of three goals for the Kings to help them to victory. The 33-year-old center is on a six-game point streak with three goals and four helpers in that span. Kopitar has four goals, 15 assists, 36 shots, a plus-2 rating and four PIM through 15 contests overall.