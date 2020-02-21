Kings' Anze Kopitar: Posts another pair of helpers
Kopitar notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Kopitar has posted exactly two assists in each of his last four games, although Thursday was the first time the center contributed on the power play during that stretch. He's up to 55 points, 117 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 61 contests this season. At this pace, he should get back to the 70-point threshold by the end of the year.
