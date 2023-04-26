Kopitar notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Kopitar has two goals and five helpers through five playoff contests, but the Kings are now behind 3-2 in the series. The 35-year-old was reunited with winger Alex Iafallo after Quinton Byfield was demoted to the third line mid-game. Kopitar is talented enough to be productive regardless of linemates, but he should benefit from some familiarity if that change sticks.