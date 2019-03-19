Kings' Anze Kopitar: Posts power-play helper

Kopitar recorded an assist on the man advantage in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kopitar's assist came on Dustin Brown's equalizer in the second period. Kopitar has 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 71 games this season, although he also carries an unsightly minus-12 rating. After posting 92 points last year, it seemed the Slovenian center was back to superstar status, but he's been unable to replicate that performance and he remains a solid but unspectacular option in fantasy circles.