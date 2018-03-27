Kings' Anze Kopitar: Posts two points Monday

Kopitar scored a goal in the second period and assisted in the third, earning a 3-0 win over Calgary on Monday.

Making matters better was that both points came on the power play, and in fact, every point Los Angeles scored came with the man advantage. That's a great night for Kopitar and for your fantasy prospects, as he closes in on 90 points for the first time in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories