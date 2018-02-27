Kings' Anze Kopitar: Power Kings past Vegas

Kopitar scored a goal and added two power-play assists during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.

Kopitar's monster season continues to cruise along, as he's now up to 26 goals, 42 assists and 21 power-play points. Those marks have him on pace to post career-high totals across the board, which is quite an accomplishment considering his body of work since entering the league. Just note that there could be negative regression ahead of his 16.9 shooting percentage.