Kopitar registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kopitar set up Adrian Kempe for an insurance goal in the third period. The helper assured that Kopitar would not go without points in consecutive contests. The 36-year-old center has been as steady as ever to begin 2023-24, picking up four goals, five assists, an even plus-minus rating, 19 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and six hits through nine appearances.