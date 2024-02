Kopitar notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Kopitar has gotten on the scoresheet in five of seven games in February. The center has two goals and three helpers this month, though he's also gone minus-4, an unusual lack of defensive success for the two-way star. He's racked up 46 points (16 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 55 outings.