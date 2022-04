Kopitar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar won a scrambled faceoff and Adrian Kempe was there to pot the first goal of the game. The assist was just the second point in six games for Kopitar, who has lacked consistency on offense for much of March and April. The 34-year-old is up to 63 points -- his highest total since he had 92 in 2017-18 -- with 200 shots on net, 70 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 78 outings.