Kopitar notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Kopitar was involved in the Kings' first and last goals, setting up Adrian Kempe in the first period before helping out on Vladislav Gavrikov's tally in overtime. Kopitar has surged with multiple points in four of his last five outings, earning five goals and four assists in that span. The 36-year-old is up 62 points, 116 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 70 appearances this season.