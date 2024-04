Kopitar posted two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kopitar set up Adrian Kempe on a power-play goal in the first period and also fed Kevin Fiala for a second-period goal. With 15 points over his last 12 outings, Kopitar is in excellent form late in the campaign. He's at 68 points (22 on the power play) with 128 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 77 contests this season.