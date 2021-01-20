Kopitar assisted on both goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kopitar was a key figure in the Kings' attempted rally in the third period. He set up Andreas Athanasiou on their first goal, then earned the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's power-play tally. It's the second time in three games Kopitar has produced two helpers. He's added eight shots on goal and six hits so far. Kopitar will eventually get a goal of his own, but fantasy managers won't mind his success in helping his teammates.