Kopitar notched two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar had a hand in the Kings' first two goals, which came just 51 seconds apart in the second period. He set up Sean Walker at even strength and then added a secondary helper on Dustin Brown's power-play tally. Kopitar has been quite generous in 2020-21 with eight goals, 29 assists, 68 shots on net and 21 power-play points through 30 appearances. He's collected a goal and five helpers during his current four-game point streak.