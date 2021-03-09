Kopitar recorded two power-play assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kopitar helped out on tallies by Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe in the second period. The 33-year-old Kopitar is riding a five-game point streak, with two goals and seven helpers in that span. The star center has amassed six scores and 24 assists through 24 contests in 2020-21, with 18 of his points coming on the power play.