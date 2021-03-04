Kopitar notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Kopitar got the puck to Adrian Kempe, who set up Drew Doughty for the Kings' first goal. The 33-year-old Kopitar remains a playmaking sensation in 2020-21, as his 20 assists ranks fifth in the league (tied with Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes). Kopitar is also tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for second in the league in power-play points with 14.