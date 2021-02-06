Kopitar notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar set up Dustin Brown's tally in the third period. Play-making has been the name of the game this year for Kopitar -- the 33-year-old center has one goal and 12 assists through 10 contests. Eight of his helpers have come on the power play. Kopitar will have plenty of appeal in fantasy as long as he keeps racking up points.