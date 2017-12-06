Kings' Anze Kopitar: Racks up three points against Wild

Kopitar scored for the third straight game and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

The Kings have now won six straight games and Kopitar has played a huge role. The first-line center has racked up five goals and nine points in his last five games and is one of the league's hottest players. Kopitar is having an excellent bounce-back season and his 34 points through 29 games make him one of the best fantasy centers you can own.