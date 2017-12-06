Kings' Anze Kopitar: Racks up three points against Wild
Kopitar scored for the third straight game and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Wild.
The Kings have now won six straight games and Kopitar has played a huge role. The first-line center has racked up five goals and nine points in his last five games and is one of the league's hottest players. Kopitar is having an excellent bounce-back season and his 34 points through 29 games make him one of the best fantasy centers you can own.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...