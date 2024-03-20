Kopitar scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kopitar's three points all came in the second period as the Kings separated themselves from the visitors. He's racked up five points over his last three outings and continues to look steady in a top-line role. For the season, the 36-year-old center is up to 22 tallies, 58 points, 114 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 68 appearances. He's earned 19 of his points on the power play.