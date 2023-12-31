Kopitar recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Kopitar set up an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. Over the last nine games, Kopitar has racked up four goals and six assists with 15 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in that span. The top-line center is up to 34 points (14 tallies, 20 helpers), 67 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 33 outings overall as he puts together another strong campaign at age 36.