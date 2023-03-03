Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

It wasn't anything like his four-goal performance Tuesday in Winnipeg, but Kopitar continues to wield a hot stick. His third-period tally Thursday stood as the game-winner and got him to the 25-goal mark for the first time since 2017-18. He's potted 15 of his goals over his last 23 contests. The top-line center has 58 points, 133 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-11 rating through 63 appearances.