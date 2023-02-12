Kopitar recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Kopitar and Adrian Kempe were in sync during the second period, with the former setting up all three goals of the latter's natural hat trick. This was Kopitar's second three-point effort in a row, and he has multiple points in four of his last seven outings. The 35-year-old center is up to 46 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-5 rating through 54 contests.