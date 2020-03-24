Kings' Anze Kopitar: Reaches 60-point mark
Kopitar has 21 goals, 62 points and a plus-6 rating in 70 games this season.
Kopitar has now scored at least 60 points in six of the last seven seasons. The 32-year-old forward is also one of just six Kings with a positive rating and his 21:02 of ice time per game leads the team's forwards. If the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season, Kopitar could hit the 70-point milestone for the eighth time in his career.
