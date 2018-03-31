Kings' Anze Kopitar: Reaches 90 points
Kopitar notched his 55th assist and 90th point of the season, but it came in a losing effort as his side fell 2-1 in overtime to the Ducks on Friday.
Kopitar's assist helped him break through the barrier, as he's earned 90 points for the first time in his career. With three games left, the century mark is probably out of the question, but he's scored in four of his past five games, so more good things could be coming for your fantasy side.
