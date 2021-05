Kopitar provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar set up Sean Walker for the empty-net goal in the third period. That assist was the 1,000th point of Kopitar's career, a milestone he achieved in his 1,124th career game. He is the fourth King to reach the mark, and the first Slovenian-born player to do so. With the helper, Kopitar reached 50 points in 51 outings this season, as he's shown little sign of slowing down at 33 years old.