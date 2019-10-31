Kopitar posted a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

His assist on Jeff Carter's opening tally was the 900th point of Kopitar's career. He made it 901 points by setting up Adrian Kempe on a second-period power-play goal. Kopitar needed 1,016 games to reach the milestone. In 2019-20, the 32-year-old has 13 points (four goals, nine helpers) in 13 games.