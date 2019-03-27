Kings' Anze Kopitar: Records three helpers

Kopitar posted three assists in an 8-4 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

This is mostly too little, too late for the 31-year-old. A season after posting a career-best 92 points, Kopitar has seen both his shots on goal and shooting percentage drop significantly. Even more problematic, Kopitar is 22 assists from his total last season. Looking at his entire career though, last season's 35 goals and 92 points were certainly an outlier for Kopitar, and in that sense, his 2018-19 numbers aren't as disappointing. Hopeful no owners were counting on him repeating his career 2017-18 season at age 31. He has 21 goals and 56 points with a minus-14 rating in 75 games this season.