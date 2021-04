Kopitar produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on Sean Walker's opening tally in the first period. The 33-year-old Kopitar has shockingly gone 16 games without a multi-point effort, registering three goals and six assists in that span. The Slovenian center has 11 tallies, 35 helpers, 107 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 46 outings overall.