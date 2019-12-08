Kings' Anze Kopitar: Registers pair of power-play points
Kopitar scored a goal, dished an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Both of Kopitar's points came on the power play. He scored the opening goal just six seconds into a Tobias Rieder interference minor. He then provided a secondary assist to Drew Doughty just three seconds after a four-on-four turned into a man-advantage. Kopitar entered Saturday on an unusual five-game dry spell. He's got 29 points, 10 of which have come on the power play, in 31 contests this season. Hopefully Saturday's performance will be the start of another prolonged run of offense for the star pivot.
