Kopitar was credited with three assists Saturday as the Kings edged the Wild 7-6.

Kopitar, who continues to thrive in his 17th season with the franchise, earned his third assist Saturday when Adrian Kempe converted the game-winner at 8:03 of the third period. The Kings' 35-year-old captain competed on a top line with Kempe and Kevin Fiala, who combined for three goals and six assists. Kopitar drew assists on goals by Fiala and Drew Doughty.