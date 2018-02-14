Kings' Anze Kopitar: Registers two points in loss to Canes

Kopitar scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.

The veteran continues to score like clockwork and has now marked the scoresheet in 15 of his past 17 games for six goals and 15 assists. Kopitar is up to 23 tallies and 38 helpers through 56 games for the campaign, and he offers a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy combo because of his huge role -- he entered Tuesday's game averaging 21:58 of ice time per contest with 2:53 on the power play. It's also worth noting that Kopitar is on track to post a career-best point total.