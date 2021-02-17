Kopitar notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Kopitar set up Dustin Brown in the third period for the Kings' third goal of the game. The helper gave Kopitar a five-game point streak, during which he has three goals and three helpers. He's been on the scoresheet regularly this season with 18 points in 14 outings -- the star center has added 33 shots and a plus-2 rating.