Kopitar scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar's tally was the 400th goal of his career, coming in his 1,304th game. The 36-year-old center has scored in three straight contests and is riding a four-game point streak (three goals, two helpers). For the season, he's up to 13 points, 29 shots on net, a plus-6 rating, 10 blocked shots and eight hits through 12 outings.