Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores greasy goal in loss

Kopitar spoiled Jimmy Howard's shutout bid Monday in a 3-1 road loss to the Red Wings.

Kopitar jammed in a loose puck off Howard's skate for his eighth goal of the season. While he currently leads his team with 19 points through 30 games, the Kings captain would have to go on an incredible second-half tear to come remotely close to his career-high output of 92 points from the 2017-18 campaign.