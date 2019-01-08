Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores lone goal in loss

Kopitar lit the lamp once and blocked two shots in Monday's loss to the Kings.

Kopitar drove hard to the top of the crease, where he tipped in a pass from Dustin Brown to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. The 31-year-old now has a goal in back-to-back games but just 11 on the season, which is on pace for a major setback from last year's 35-goal output.