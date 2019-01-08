Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores lone goal in loss
Kopitar lit the lamp once and blocked two shots in Monday's loss to the Kings.
Kopitar drove hard to the top of the crease, where he tipped in a pass from Dustin Brown to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. The 31-year-old now has a goal in back-to-back games but just 11 on the season, which is on pace for a major setback from last year's 35-goal output.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...