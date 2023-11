Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Kopitar saw a five-game point streak end last Saturday, but he got right back on track in the second period Thursday. His goal was also the game-winner, his second such tally this season. The 36-year-old center has been excellent with eight goals, 15 points, 35 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 15 appearances.