Kopitar scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar doubled the lead to 2-0 at 5:20 of the second period. Sam Steel responded for the Ducks 19 seconds later, but Kopitar's tally stood as the game-winner. The Slovenian center has racked up 31 points (19 on the power play), 56 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests. He'll remain the centerpiece of the Kings' offense as the top-line pivot.