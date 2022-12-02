Kopitar scored twice (once on the power play), blocked two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal in the first period, and his third-period marker at even strength stood as the game-winner. The center is heating up again with three multi-point outings in his last five games, a span in which he's collected four goals and three assists. For the season, the 35-year-old is up to seven tallies, 21 points (five on the power play), 52 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating in 26 appearances.