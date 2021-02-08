Kopitar scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar tallied just 36 seconds into the game, setting off a five-goal first period between the two teams. The Kings were down 3-2 after 20 minutes and only played even to Vegas over the final two periods. Kopitar continues to excel on the scoresheet this year with 14 points through 11 appearances, though just two of those points are goals. He's added 11 hits and 25 shots.