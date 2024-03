Kopitar scored a pair of goals, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kopitar had gone six games without a goal entering Friday, posting a modest three assists in that span. The 36-year-old had the Kings' third and fourth goals in the contest, giving him 20 tallies on the year. It's the 13th time in his career that he's reached the 20-goal mark. The center is up to 55 points, 110 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 66 appearances this season.