Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores twice in second period
Kopitar scored two goals on four shots in a 4-2 win over Detroit on Sunday. He also won 12 of 17 faceoffs (70.6 percent).
Kopitar struck twice in the second period, with his second goal proving to be the game-winner. The 32-year-old had failed to hit the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games and Sunday's was his first two-goal performance of the season. Still, Kopitar has a very respectable 13 goals and 31 points in 35 games this season.
More News
