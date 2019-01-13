Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores twice in win
Kopitar registered a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh.
It was the first multi-goal effort for Kopitar this season. The center has five points in his previous five games and seems to be trying to single-handedly pull the Kings up from last in the league in scoring (2.26 goals per game).
