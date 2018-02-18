Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores twice versus Sabres
Kopitar scored two goals on four shots in a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.
The veteran center has bounced back from his 12-goal 2016-17 campaign to tally more than twice as many scores this season. That's now 25 goals in 2017-18, putting him five away from his first 30-goal season since 2009-10. Kopitar has a great shot to score his most points since that season too. And as usual, he's contributing at even strength, on the power play and in the plus/minus category.
