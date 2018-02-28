Kings' Anze Kopitar: Second straight multi-point game

Kopitar scored for the second consecutive game and had an assist in Tuesday's win over Vegas.

That's back-to-back multi-point outings for Kopitar, as the Kings swept back-to-back games against the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old is having an excellent season, sitting on 27 goals and 70 points through 64 games. The top-line center is sporting a plus-15 rating and is on pace for a career year.