Kings' Anze Kopitar: Second straight multi-point game
Kopitar scored for the second consecutive game and had an assist in Tuesday's win over Vegas.
That's back-to-back multi-point outings for Kopitar, as the Kings swept back-to-back games against the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old is having an excellent season, sitting on 27 goals and 70 points through 64 games. The top-line center is sporting a plus-15 rating and is on pace for a career year.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Powers Kings past Vegas•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Scores twice versus Sabres•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Registers two points in loss to Canes•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two-point night in Wednesday's win•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: One of five multi-point producers in rout•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak with two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...