Kings' Anze Kopitar: Set to play Saturday

Kopitar (illness) will suit up against the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

After missing Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Kopitar is once again healthy and should resume his role on the first line, as well as his spot on with the man advantage where he is averaging 3:40 of ice time. The Slovenian is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign and will hope to improve the team's eight percent power-play efficiency (third lowest in the league).