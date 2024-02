Kopitar registered an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Kopitar fed Quinton Byfield for his second goal of the game. The helper was just the third point over the last 10 contests for Kopitar, who has struggled alongside many of his Kings teammates. The 36-year-old is at 42 points, 89 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 49 outings this season. While his offense has been down lately, there's little chance of Kopitar losing his top-line gig.