Kopitar registered an assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Kopitar set up Gabriel Vilardi for the game's only goal with 6:03 remaining in the third period. With three assists over his last two games, Kopitar's offense looks to be bouncing back from a two-game mini-slump. The center has two goals, 11 helpers, 26 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating through 15 outings.