Kings' Anze Kopitar: Sets up only goal

Kopitar notched his 11th assist on the season, but his team fell short in a 2-1 loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

The biggest problem with Kopitar is that the Kings' punchless offense shows no signs of getting better, which is badly hurting his value. He's only on pace for 54 points for the year, which isn't terrible but isn't anywhere near what he usually produces. He belongs in your lineup, but in daily leagues, he's probably not worth the price you'll have to pay.