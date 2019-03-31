Kings' Anze Kopitar: Sets up overtime winner
Kopitar generated a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Kopitar fed Drew Doughty for the game-winning goal in overtime. Kopitar has 57 points (21 goals, 36 helpers) in 77 games this season. Monday's game against the Flames is likely to be a milestone night, as it would be Kopitar's 1,000th regular-season contest. He has 885 points in the first 999 games of his career, never posting less than 52 in a non-lockout season.
