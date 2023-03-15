Kopitar registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kopitar fed Drew Doughty for a goal on a 5-on-3 in the second period. While Kopitar has no goals in his last five games, he's picked up four assists in that span. The 35-year-old center has 25 tallies, 37 assists, 16 power-play points, 141 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-15 rating through 68 contests overall.